Bangladesh not to engage in any proxy war with Myanmar: National Security Adviser
Interim government’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has said Bangladesh will not engage in any “proxy war” with Myanmar for the US in the name of providing a “humanitarian corridor” to facilitate entering the Rakhine state.
Disinformation and rumour is being spread in this regard, he stressed.
Khalilur Rahman made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on Rohingya repatriation at the auditorium of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Sunday.
The Armed Forces Division and BUP jointly organised the seminar.
Khalilur Rahman, also the High Representative on the Rohingya issue, said Bangladesh respects the sovereignty of Myanmar.
He informed the seminar that they have conveyed the message to Myanmar that Bangladesh does not want anything that would create further instabilities in the neighbouring country.
Speaking about the “humanitarian corridor” to enter the Rakhine state in Myanmar through Bangladesh, the National Security Adviser said, “We did not discuss the humanitarian corridor issue; neither we made any decision about this nor we had any compromise with any side.”
Addressing the criticisms on the “humanitarian corridor” issue, Khalilur Rahman further said they discussed a “channel” to reach humanitarian assistance to the Rakhine state.
He insisted if something like this (channel) is established, it is supposed to run under the United Nations.
Aid and food assistance will pass through this, Khalilur added.