Bangladesh not to engage in any proxy war with Myanmar: National Security Adviser

Interim government’s National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman has said Bangladesh will not engage in any “proxy war” with Myanmar for the US in the name of providing a “humanitarian corridor” to facilitate entering the Rakhine state.

Disinformation and rumour is being spread in this regard, he stressed.

Khalilur Rahman made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on Rohingya repatriation at the auditorium of the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) on Sunday.