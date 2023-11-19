Commuter train torched in Jamalpur  

Miscreants set fire to two compartments of the Jamuna Express train, which was stationed at Jamalpur's Sarishabari railway station. The incident occurred on Sunday around 1:15 am, marking the second occurrence of a train being set ablaze amid the blockade and hartal programme called by the BNP.

Rakibul Hasan, the officer in charge of the fire service's control room, confirmed that the Jamuna Express train was set on fire. He mentioned that the fire was successfully doused by around 4:00 am.