Commuter train torched in Jamalpur  

Miscreants set fire to two compartments of the Jamuna Express train, which was stationed at Jamalpur's Sarishabari railway station. The incident occurred on Sunday around 1:15 am, marking the second occurrence of a train being set ablaze amid the blockade and hartal programme called by the BNP.
Rakibul Hasan, the officer in charge of the fire service's control room, confirmed that the Jamuna Express train was set on fire. He mentioned that the fire was successfully doused by around 4:00 am.
Earlier, at approximately 2:30 am, Rakibul Hasan informed Prothom Alo that three compartments of the Jamuna Express train were set ablaze.
After the fire was brought under control, the fire service's control room in Dhaka verified that the number of damaged compartments was two.
Rakibul Hasan also clarified that the train was unoccupied at the station, and fortunately, there were no casualties.
Following the incident, the fire service reported that two of their units arrived at the Sarishabari railway station at 1:30 am upon receiving news of the train being set ablaze.
They immediately initiated fire extinguishing efforts with the assistance of the police.
Earlier on Wednesday, unidentified individuals set fire to a commuter train situated at Tangail railway station.
The incident resulted in damage to three coaches of the train.