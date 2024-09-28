University Teachers Network asks govt to clear stance on intolerance, hatred
The University Teachers Network has expressed concern over different "intolerant, aggressive, and anarchist gatherings and attacks" taking place across the country, weeks after the fall of the Awami League government.
They demanded that the interim government issue a clear message against intolerance and hatred, play a neutral role, and take immediate action.
The University Teachers Network is a platform of private and public university teachers.
The organisation of university teachers made the demand during a press conference at the Dhaka University Club on Saturday. They incorporated the demand in an open letter and declared to send it to different ministries soon.
Prof Gitiara Nasreen read out the letter before the media. It noted, “Unfortunately, within just a few weeks of the uprising, we have been observing various forms of intolerant, aggressive, and anarchist gatherings in different parts of Bangladesh. From these gatherings, not only are violent speeches being made against unpopular groups and parties, but attacks are also being carried out in some instances."
The letter noted recent incidents of attacks and killings and linked those to various unsettled issues as well as lack of democracy. The teachers feared that if the trend continues, the sense of insecurity among citizens will intensify and the government will have to struggle to recover.
Against the backdrop, it is imperative for the government to play a neutral role and take immediate action. Those who are propagating hate speech and interfering with dissents’ freedom of expression should be stopped.
The teachers also questioned – if the government or any university administration inspires these interventionists and forces the commoners to bow down to any particular group, which of the goals of the July uprising is achieved?
The government needs to clarify its stance on inclusivity and outline the steps it will take to protect the rights of dissenters and communities from coordinated violence by extremist groups.