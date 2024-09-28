University Teachers Network asks govt to clear stance on intolerance, hatred

The University Teachers Network has expressed concern over different "intolerant, aggressive, and anarchist gatherings and attacks" taking place across the country, weeks after the fall of the Awami League government.

They demanded that the interim government issue a clear message against intolerance and hatred, play a neutral role, and take immediate action.

The University Teachers Network is a platform of private and public university teachers.

The organisation of university teachers made the demand during a press conference at the Dhaka University Club on Saturday. They incorporated the demand in an open letter and declared to send it to different ministries soon.