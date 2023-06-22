Life-term jail for hoarding food items

The Production, Storage, Transfer, Transportation, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Food Products (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Bill-2023 with a provision of maximum lifetime imprisonment for illegal hoarding of food stuff was placed in parliament on Thursday.

Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder placed the bill, which was sent to the respective parliamentary committee for further scrutiny. The committee was asked to submit its reports within five days.

The aim of the new bill is to curb illegal hoarding of food items and ensure food security.

In the proposed law, the punishment for illegal hoarding of food is maximum lifetime imprisonment or 14-year rigorous imprisonment and monetary punishment.