US State Department’s remarks on sanctions before 7 January election

Several questions were asked in the briefing regarding different issues in Bangladesh. A reporter asked, “Three-time prime minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia – there’s a media report that she was being poisoned and ill-treated while she was in government custody. Now they are not allowing her to go – go to have an adequate treatment and she’s dying. UN already made the request for her treatment abroad. Does America has any plan to make the same request?”

Miller did not reply to this question.

Another question was, “Could you please share the State Department’s stance on the investigative report by Financial Times today, which reports that Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh orchestrated a planned propaganda campaign involving fake news, fake videos, using artificial intelligence tools against the United States and Bangladesh opposition political parties in the context of upcoming dummy election?”