US State Department’s remarks on sanctions before 7 January election

During the US State Department's briefing on Wednesday, there was a question about whether there is any information regarding new sanctions against Bangladesh ahead of the 7 January election.
In response, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that he did not have any new sanctions to announce at that time (Wednesday). Furthermore, he highlighted that it is a long-standing practice of the United States not to disclose information about sanctions before imposing them.
Several questions were asked in the briefing regarding different issues in Bangladesh. A reporter asked, “Three-time prime minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia – there’s a media report that she was being poisoned and ill-treated while she was in government custody. Now they are not allowing her to go – go to have an adequate treatment and she’s dying. UN already made the request for her treatment abroad. Does America has any plan to make the same request?”
Miller did not reply to this question.
Another question was, “Could you please share the State Department’s stance on the investigative report by Financial Times today, which reports that Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh orchestrated a planned propaganda campaign involving fake news, fake videos, using artificial intelligence tools against the United States and Bangladesh opposition political parties in the context of upcoming dummy election?”
Matthew Miller responded, “So we have seen the concerning news of deep fakes in election-related disinformation in Bangladesh. It’s part of a worrying trend around the globe of using AI to manipulate and influence democratic processes.”
Another question asked, “Six international human rights organisations urge the international community to stand for the protection of fundamental rights in Bangladesh as the regime makes the whole country in prison ahead of so-called election of banning political activities, except election campaign from 18 December.
On the other end, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen and his deputy claim that they will also be able to manage United States. After forming the government, he mentioned that US will support the government. What is your response on that?”
In response, Miller said, “So we are deeply concerned by the reports of mass arrests of thousands of opposition members and reports of torture in prison. We urge all sides to exercise restraint and avoid violence. We urge the Government of Bangladesh to work with all stakeholders to create conditions in which all may participate in the pre-election and election environment freely, without fear of violence or retribution. It is our belief that a healthy democracy benefits from a variety of voices speaking freely, engaged in dialogue and discussion in an exchange about the issues of the day.”