All 16 have gunshot injuries that will take time to heal

Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday, Saturday, director of the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital, Professor Md Khairul Anam said 22 persons had been admitted to this hospital with gunshot injuries in their arms, legs, chest and eyes. Of them, six have been transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital) and the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital. He said, those admitted to the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital may have to undergo surgery for a second time.

This correspondent on Friday afternoon spoke to nine of those under treatment at the National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital. Some of them were shot while going out to eat, some while going to buy medicine and some on their way home.

Zohanul Islam is under treatment at the hospital's post-operative ward. The wound in his chest in covered in bandages. He told Prothom Alo that the house-help hadn't turned up and food hadn't been cooked at home. At around 1:30 in the afternoon on 20 July he went out to eat, but the food shops in his lane were all closed. He went a bit further, had lunch and was returning home. It was around 1:50pm then. The bullet came and hit him from the metro rail route or a roof or somewhere from above. The people there rushed him to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital. From there he was brought to the chest disease hospital.

Zohanul informed Prothom Alo, he was a higher secondary standard student at the Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College in the capital. He was from Bhabaniganj in Lakhshmipur. His parents and the rest of the family stayed in the village. He stayed in rented premises in the Walton lane near Al Helal Hospital of Senpara, Mirpur Section 10. He said that the physicians had said his chest bone has been smashed. It would take quite some time to recover. He said he can't sleep at night because of the pain. His two brothers came to Dhaka when they heard of his injury and they were taking care of him.