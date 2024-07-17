Quota protestors announce nationwide ‘complete shutdown’ for tomorrow

In the post, he wrote, “I announce a complete shutdown across the country for tomorrow, 18 July, to protest against the police, BGB, RAB, and SWAT attacks on the peaceful student movements, and to press home the one-point demand for quota reform."

Detailing the restrictions during the programme, he said, "Hospitals and emergency services will remain open, but no other institutions will operate, and no vehicles, except ambulances, will be allowed on the roads.”