Quota protestors announce nationwide ‘complete shutdown’ for tomorrow
Quota reform protesters have called for a ‘complete shutdown’ across the nation tomorrow, Thursday, to press for their one-point demand for a rational reform of the quota system in government jobs and to protest against the recent attacks on them.
Asif Mahmud, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, announced the programme through a post on his personal Facebook account around 8:00 pm on Wednesday.
In the post, he wrote, “I announce a complete shutdown across the country for tomorrow, 18 July, to protest against the police, BGB, RAB, and SWAT attacks on the peaceful student movements, and to press home the one-point demand for quota reform."
Detailing the restrictions during the programme, he said, "Hospitals and emergency services will remain open, but no other institutions will operate, and no vehicles, except ambulances, will be allowed on the roads.”
The coordinator called upon students from all schools, colleges, universities, and madrasas across the country to make the shutdown programme successful.
Besides, he urged the guardians to stand by their children, saying, "We are your children. Please stand by us, protect us. This fight is not only for the students but for the masses of the country, regardless of party affiliation.”