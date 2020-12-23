VSO, Prothom Alo honour 10 volunteer persons and organisations

Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) and Prothom Alo jointly awarded 10 individuals and organisations for their voluntary services in different sectors such as blood donating, caring for birds and helping helpless people during the pandemic.

The awardees are: Shirin Begum and Aliya Begum in the health category, Bangladesh Innovation Forum for science and information technology, Care for Unclaimed Beasts (CUB) in the environment and climate protection category, Initiative for Coastal Development (ICD) in the career-oriented skill development category, Pay It Forward Bangladesh for education, Eliza Binte Elahi for sports and culture, Talha Zubair Mashroor for agriculture, Bidyananda Foundation and Biplab Sarkar for special tasks. The recipients took part in the event following health rules.

Chairman of Daffodil University Sabur Khan said, “We often think it is money that makes us happy. That is not true. A man becomes happy if he can do what he likes to do”.

Director general of Department of Youth Development Akhtaruzzaman Khan Kabir said, “Many work for recognition and that is necessary.” He emphasised on arranging training for volunteers and building a network among them.

Prothom Alo associate editor Anisul Hoque said,“ I’ve learned a lot from the works of the winners”.