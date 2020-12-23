VSO, Prothom Alo honour 10 volunteer persons and organisations

Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) and Prothom Alo jointly awarded 10 individuals and organisations for their voluntary services in different sectors such as blood donating, caring for birds and helping helpless people during the pandemic.
The awardees are: Shirin Begum and Aliya Begum in the health category, Bangladesh Innovation Forum for science and information technology, Care for Unclaimed Beasts (CUB) in the environment and climate protection category, Initiative for Coastal Development (ICD) in the career-oriented skill development category, Pay It Forward Bangladesh for education, Eliza Binte Elahi for sports and culture, Talha Zubair Mashroor for agriculture, Bidyananda Foundation and Biplab Sarkar for special tasks. The recipients took part in the event following health rules.
Chairman of Daffodil University Sabur Khan said, “We often think it is money that makes us happy. That is not true. A man becomes happy if he can do what he likes to do”.
Director general of Department of Youth Development Akhtaruzzaman Khan Kabir said, “Many work for recognition and that is necessary.” He emphasised on arranging training for volunteers and building a network among them.
Prothom Alo associate editor Anisul Hoque said,“ I’ve learned a lot from the works of the winners”.
Central Women's University's vice chancellor Parween Hasan was the chief of jury board that selected the winners.
Parween Hasan, in a video message, said all of those who got primary nomination deserved to get the awards as all of them served the society.
It was tough job to select the winners, she added.
VSO project implementation lead Salahuddin Ahmed said volunteers around the country are working selflessly for the society and country.
VSO-Prothom Alo are trying to share their stories with the world, he added.
Other members of the jury board were: Onnorokom Group's chairman Mahmudul Hasan, Dhaka University teacher Mumit Al Rashid and co-founder of Youth Opportunities' Osama Bin Nur.
Dreams for Tomorrow's founder Javed Parvez, Prothom Alo's head of youth programme and event chief Munir Hasan, Cultural event and special affairs coordinator Kabir Bakul, among others, were present at the function moderated by Prothom Alo Trust's coordinator Mahbuba Sultana.