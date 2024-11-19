Tarique Rahman smells a conspiracy
The acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman, has urged leaders and activists of his party to remain cautious about potential conspiracies.
He made the statement while speaking virtually at a workshop at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The BNP leader said, “We often say that conspiracies have not stopped. From the recent reports, you have sensed it for sure that a conspiracy is underway somewhere. Therefore, the people must be made aware and brought to our side. We have to remain beside the people.”
Underscoring the need for an election, Tarique said, “Accountability is created through voting in a democratic and civilised country. Numerous leaders and activists have been subjected to forceful disappearance and killing while fighting for this right. The people’s right to vote must be established at any cost, with engagement of the people.”
He pointed out the lack of accountability and the people’s political rights and mentioned those as a priority task for his party.
If the politics of a country becomes sick, its economy is also bound to fall sick. If they both fall sick, then the education, health, judiciary, and administrative systems – everything of the nation will suffer, depriving the people of any benefits, he said.
Against the backdrop, he highlighted the need for establishing voting rights, saying, “Accountability must be established for fixing all these issues. And, it is possible only by establishing the people’s right to vote.”