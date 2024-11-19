Tarique Rahman smells a conspiracy 

He pointed out the lack of accountability and the people’s political rights and mentioned those as a priority task for his party.

If the politics of a country becomes sick, its economy is also bound to fall sick. If they both fall sick, then the education, health, judiciary, and administrative systems – everything of the nation will suffer, depriving the people of any benefits, he said.

Against the backdrop, he highlighted the need for establishing voting rights, saying, “Accountability must be established for fixing all these issues. And, it is possible only by establishing the people’s right to vote.”