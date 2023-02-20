Support to relocate Rohingyas to Bhashanchar: PM Hasina to UN

The prime minister said the Rohingyas are currently living a congested life in their camps in Cox's Bazar.

"If the Rohingyas can be relocated to the Bhashanchar, where accommodations for over one lakh people have been created with livelihoods, they can lead a dignified life in a livable atmosphere," she said.

In the Bhashanchar, there are arrangements for better livelihoods and education for the children of the Rohingyas with their native language, she added.

The prime minister said they have sheltered the huge number of Rohingyas in Bangladesh on the humanitarian ground, but they are now becoming a massive burden for Bangladesh.

She thanked the UN for extending cooperation to Bangladesh since Rohingyas took shelter here and hoped that they will continue the support.