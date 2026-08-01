Awami League looks to its grassroots for a comeback

Awami League, having lost power due to a mass uprising, is making efforts to regain its foothold in Bangladesh's political landscape.

In this quest for revival, the party, whose activities are now banned, is attempting to reactivate grassroots leaders organisationally, carry out sporadic street programmes, and intensify online campaigns questioning the 2024 uprising and the government.

However, the Awami League has not yet adapted to the political realities or engaged in self-criticism over past mistakes.

After being ousted in a student-people's uprising on 5 August 2024, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina fled to India, where she remains. She has already been sentenced to death in a war crimes trial.

Since taking asylum in India, Sheikh Hasina has maintained regular online communication with party leaders and activists at home and abroad, even if indirectly. She has held virtual meetings with leaders from districts, sub-districts, and various affiliate organisations, providing them with various guidelines.