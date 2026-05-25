No support for ‘refined’ Awami League, party in wait-and-see mode

In that case, one possible route would be waiting for another mass uprising — an idea many within the party themselves see as unrealistic. Another possibility being discussed is the emergence of deep divisions between a future BNP government and opposition forces such as Jamaat and the NCP. But so far, even that scenario appears to lack a strong basis.

As a result, some leaders feel the Awami League’s current politics has become largely directionless.

Under such circumstances, some within the party believe many Awami League leaders at the local level may switch to other political parties in order to survive politically ahead of local government elections.

Discussions with several Awami League leaders through different channels suggest that after the 13th parliamentary election in February, Sheikh Hasina repeatedly told party leaders and activists that those who wanted to continue in politics should return to the country — meaning they should face arrest, lawsuits and imprisonment if necessary.

So far, however, no one has responded to that call.

Party leaders say there is no guarantee of getting bail after returning and being jailed. Nor is there any sign of an understanding or initiative from the government that would provide any concession to the Awami League.

Multiple sources also said party leaders do not believe there is any international pressure on the government to rehabilitate the Awami League politically.

In this situation, leaders currently abroad are not considering returning home. Some, in fact, have moved to other countries after spending long periods in India, partly to avoid pressure to return to Bangladesh.

According to party sources, one influential former MP has moved to Malaysia, while another has gone to Cyprus. They fear that if relations between India and a future BNP government improve, India may no longer remain a safe option for them.

The Awami League remained in power for more than 15 and a half years before being ousted during the 2024 student-led mass uprising. Since then, party chief Sheikh Hasina and many senior leaders have gone into hiding abroad, while a significant number of leaders and activists inside the country remain in jail.

The interim government banned the party’s activities, and the BNP government has not lifted that ban. As a result, the Awami League has not only lost state power, but also much of its organisational strength, political standing and control over the streets.