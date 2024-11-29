Tarique Rahman acquitted in another case in Gazipur

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has been acquitted in a case filed under the Explosives Act in Gazipur, dating back 10 years. Along with him, Gazipur Metropolitan Jubo Dal member secretary Mahmud Hasan and 60 leaders and activists from BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami were also acquitted in the same case.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday by Rehana Akhter, judge of Gazipur Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-1. Tarique Rahman was acquitted in three separate cases filed in different police stations in Gazipur.

According to court sources, the case was originally filed on 21 February 2015 by Sub-Inspector (SI) Syed Abul Hashem of Joydebpur Police Station, accusing individuals of throwing petrol bombs at a bus and engaging in sabotage.