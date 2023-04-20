Indian envoy accompanied by wife visits Bidyanando Foundation  

The envoy underlined the spirit of humanity, compassion and support to each other as the central message of the Eid festivities.

He also commended the Bidyanondo Foundation for their dedication and commitment to improving the lives of underprivileged children.

Pranay Verma encouraged the children to learn more about the long-standing friendship between India and Bangladesh founded on the shared sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971.

The high commission of India looks forward to continuing collaboration with the foundation in the future to create a bright and prosperous future for the underprivileged children, he said.