University Teachers’ Network demands exemplary punishment for ‘gang-rape’ threat to student petitioner

Among the other demands of the University Teachers’ Network were, ensuring a sufficient number of polling booths in proportion to the total number of voters; extending voting hours until 5:00 pm; making the vote-counting process effective and transparent by holding discussions with representatives of all concerned parties; ensuring that decisions on the code of conduct and its violations are made through a transparent process and are not discriminatory toward any group; preventing discrimination in assigning duties to teachers, officers, and staff during the election; taking steps to stop cyberbullying, especially targeting teachers and students with offensive posts and comments on certain pages and groups; arranging additional buses and trips, as needed, so that non-residential students can safely travel to campus to vote; ensuring that journalists and social media news collectors adhere to the code of conduct; and referring any case of sexual harassment directly to the university’s Anti-Sexual Harassment Cell for resolution.

The Teachers’ Network also stated that just as they monitored the 2019 DUCSU election, they would again play an independent and neutral observer role in the upcoming election.

Also present at the press conference were Dhaka University professors Gitiara Nasreen, Samina Luthfa, Kamrul Hasan Mamun, and Asif Mohammad Shahan, among others.