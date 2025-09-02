DUCSU: ‘Gang rape’ threat against petitioner student sparks protest, criticism

Samina Luthfa, professor of sociology at Dhaka University, also demanded action against Ali Husen for this statement.

In a Facebook post she wrote, Ali Husen has no right to threaten her with gang rape for filing a writ petition. Action must be taken against him. She wrote, “But that also must follow due process. If that is ‘civil’ behaviour, then I am ‘civil’! Loud and clear!”

Samina Luthfa further wrote, “What more shall I write about my own student? He warned not to show ‘civility’, I am doing exactly that. He also said those who support her (the petitioner) will receive the same treatment.”

“Anyone, who believes in Ali Husen’s views and thinks even after studying sociology that one can casually threaten people with gang rape, do not try to sit in my class anymore. I will not teach you,” she added.

Many have claimed Ali Husen to be a Shibir activist. Attempts to contact him for comment on this matter on his mobile phone went unanswered as the phone was switched off.

Speaking in this regard, GS candidate for DUCSU election and president of Dhaka University Islami Chhatra Shibir unit SM Farhad said the accused student is not involved with Chhatra Shibir.