DUCSU: ‘Gang rape’ threat against petitioner student sparks protest, criticism
A student of Dhaka University has threatened a female student, who filed a writ petition challenging the candidacy of Islami Chhatra Shibir–backed panel ‘Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote’s General Secretary (GS) candidate SM Farhad, with ‘gang rape’.
Following the writ petition, the High Court ordered the suspension of the DUCSU election yesterday, Monday. Soon after, a student named Ali Husen made a Facebook post threatening her with ‘gang rape’.
Following Ali Husen’s post, leaders of various student organisations active on the university campus, general students, and many others protested through Facebook statuses.
Even Chhatra Shibir’s GS candidate SM Farhad demanded legal and administrative action against Ali Husen.
The petitioner student is contesting for the position of secretary for liberation war and democratic movement affairs from the left-backed ‘Oporajeyo 71-Adommo 24’ panel.
She explained the reason for her writ petition at a press conference in front of Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus in the afternoon.
She said, SM Farhad holds a stance against Bangladesh’s liberation war, he had been actively associated with the banned Chhatra League, and there was no evidence of his resignation. So, she believes Farhad’s activities are ‘conflicting’ with the DUCSU constitution.
Ali Husen, the student who threatened her, is a 2020-21 session resident student of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall from the Sociology Department. In his Facebook post, Ali Husen wrote, “Instead of protesting against the High Court, first there should be a gang rape march against her.”
His statement drew strong criticism from Abdul Kader, vice-president (VP) candidate in the DUCSU election and convener of Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad at Dhaka University.
In a Facebook post, he wrote, “Such heinous acts as threatening the female petitioner with gang rape instead of dealing with her legally and politically will not be tolerated at Dhaka University.”
Samina Luthfa, professor of sociology at Dhaka University, also demanded action against Ali Husen for this statement.
In a Facebook post she wrote, Ali Husen has no right to threaten her with gang rape for filing a writ petition. Action must be taken against him. She wrote, “But that also must follow due process. If that is ‘civil’ behaviour, then I am ‘civil’! Loud and clear!”
Samina Luthfa further wrote, “What more shall I write about my own student? He warned not to show ‘civility’, I am doing exactly that. He also said those who support her (the petitioner) will receive the same treatment.”
“Anyone, who believes in Ali Husen’s views and thinks even after studying sociology that one can casually threaten people with gang rape, do not try to sit in my class anymore. I will not teach you,” she added.
Many have claimed Ali Husen to be a Shibir activist. Attempts to contact him for comment on this matter on his mobile phone went unanswered as the phone was switched off.
Speaking in this regard, GS candidate for DUCSU election and president of Dhaka University Islami Chhatra Shibir unit SM Farhad said the accused student is not involved with Chhatra Shibir.
He added in a Facebook post that those spreading propaganda linking Chhtra Shibir with this issue will face legal action. Later at night, SM Farhad submitted a written application to the proctor of Dhaka University demanding legal and administrative action against Ali Husen.
The written complaint submitted by SM Farhad titled ‘Specific allegations regarding increasing violent attitudes towards women in the context of the upcoming DUCSU Election’ stated, “We have some specific allegations regarding violence against women, bullying, slut-shaming, and indecent comments against women on social media centering the upcoming DUCSU election.”
“We demand that Dhaka University authorities take appropriate action based on these complaints, ensure legal and administrative measures against those involved, guarantee a level playing field for the election, and adopt a zero-tolerance policy against harassment of women both on campus and on social media,” it added.
The application further mentioned that after the candidacy of SM Farhad, GS candidate of the ‘Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote’ was challenged, Ali Husen, a 2020-21 session resident student of Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall from the Sociology Department attacked and threatened the writ petitioner using abusive language.
It also stated, “We believe such incidents reflect an insulting and violent mindset towards women. We strongly condemn this act and demand immediate legal and administrative measures against the student involved in this heinous offence.”
At the press conference Monday afternoon, the petitioner said Chhatra Shibir had hung up photos of ‘Razakars’ at TSC (Teacher-Student Centre). Their attempt to portray them as national heroes goes against the core objective of DUCSU.
Clarifying that her writ was not to foil the election, she said, "I want the DUCSU election to be held. This election being held is really necessary for developing a non-communal, free-thinking, and democratic trend among us."
She also alleged that she had been subjected to “bot attacks” and bullying on Facebook since filing the writ.
She said, “This writ was not filed out of personal opposition to Farhad. The matter will now be settled in court.”
“But since filing this writ, I have been subjected to bullying from various bot accounts. In the DUCSU election, I hope the conscientious students of Dhaka University will not vote for anyone who makes indecent comments about women,” she added.