DUCSU polls to be held as chamber judge stays High Court order
The Supreme Court chamber judge Monday stayed a High Court order that as suspended Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) election and voter list.
So there is no bar for holding DUCSU elections scheduled to be held on 9 September.
Justice Farah Mahbub, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, issued the order following a petition filed by the Dhaka University authorities challenging the High Court order.
Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir represented the Dhaka University in the court.
He told Prothom Alo that the Chamber Court has stayed the High Court’s order. As a result, there is no bar to holding the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DACSU) election.
Earlier this afternoon, the High Court suspended the DUSCU electoral and voter list finalisation process.
After a preliminary hearing on a writ petition, a High Court bench of Judge Habibul Gani and Judge Sheikh Tashin Ali issued the order along with a rule.
According to the schedule, voting in the DUCSU and hall union elections is set for 9 September. Student organisations have already announced their panels: Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Islami Chhatra Shibir, and Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad each announced a panel, while left-leaning student groups announced two. Altogether, there are 10 full or partial panels in the race.
This time, a total of 471 candidates are contesting 28 posts of the DUCSU, including 62 female candidates. The highest competition is for member posts, with 217 candidates. Across 18 residential halls, 1,035 candidates are running for 13 different positions.