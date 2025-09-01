DUCSU elections were held only seven times in 54 years

After the fall of the Awami League government in the July uprising, DUCSU elections are now being held again. Ahead of the 9 September election, several big questions have surfaced. Will Dhaka University once again fall under the grip of party-dominated student politics? Will the organisations be controlled by the ruling party’s student wing? Will students again be forced into gono room (crammed rooms controlled by ruling party student wing in residential halls), compelled to join processions, and subjected to torture and repression as before?

Students and teachers say that the culture of hall domination and torture is a major issue in this DUCSU and hall union elections. Those who have opposed it are likely to do well in the polls.

For this reason, even student organisations tied to political parties have nominated relatively well-known leaders who have been vocal about student rights. Beyond the student wings directly linked to political parties, strong panels and candidates are also visible this time.

Students want to ensure that the culture of hall domination, Gono rooms, guest rooms (torture under the guise of teaching etiquette), and forced participation in processions do not return. Instead, they want DUCSU and the hall unions to consistently speak up for student rights. They want peace, discipline, and a proper learning environment on campus, along with programmes such as speeches, debates, recitations, essay competitions, indoor sports, and cultural events.

Ahmed Sojib, a student of the Department of Anthropology at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo, “We want representatives who will ensure that every student gets a hall seat from the first year, that gono rooms and guest rooms never return, that canteens and cafeterias provide good food at affordable prices, and that the learning environment remains intact.”

He added that with regular student union elections, candidates will have to safeguard their organisation’s or their own personal image, which will lead to changes in their behavior toward students.