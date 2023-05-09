Resilience of climate-impacted river island communities impresses Luxembourg minister

When more than 20 years ago, Friendship arrived at the Jamuna-Brahmaputra River islands with a floating hospital, environmental and climatic challenges such as isolation, river erosion and floods had left communities there in an inescapable cycle of poverty and lacking access to vital services.

Since then, and notwithstanding the fact that climatic challenges are always increasing, there has been major progress in multiple respects. Working in close coordination with the Government of Bangladesh, Friendship, a Social Purpose Organisation (SPO), takes pride in having contributed its share to the progress achieved in being committed to Saving Lives, Poverty Alleviation, Climate Adaptation and Empowerment, thereby bringing major changes to these communities and their living conditions.