Govt set to buy rice at price higher than Int'l market

In the wake of crisis as the target of production of boro, aus and amon has not been fulfilled, the government has planned to purchase rice in higher price than the international market.

After checks and cross-checks by the food ministry, the cabinet committee on government purchase has approved proposals to buy 6,30,000 tonnes of rice from Vietnam, India and Myanmar. The government is set to sign agreements with three countries to purchase rice.

The same quality of rice is being purchased from Vietnam at 78 dollars higher per tonne than that of the price in India. Generally, there is a gap of 20 to 40 dollars in rice price between two countries.

When asked about the matter, speaking to Prothom Alo, food secretary Ismail Hossain said the global food market is instable.

As there is a fear of prices shooting up within several months, he said the government is purchasing rice and wheat after much scrutiny and checking.

According to the fortnight report of the food ministry, the export price of rice in India was 375 dollars per tonne while 394 dollars in Pakistan. The price was 385 dollars in Vietnam and below 400 dollars in Thailand.

On the contrary the food secretary alleged that those who are campaigning that the price is being purchased in higher price, may have certain motives.