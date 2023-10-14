Padma bridge rail link a signature project of Belt and Road cooperation: China

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said Padma bridge rail link project is one of the signature projects of China’s Belt and Road cooperation.
He said this while replying a question from a journalist of China Daily during the regular press conference on Friday.
“Infrastructure connectivity is a priority area of Belt and Road cooperation. The Padma Bridge Rail Link Project in Bangladesh is one of its signature projects,” Wang Wenbin said.
Terming the official launch of the project’s section a ‘dream-come-true moment’ for Bangladeshi people, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson added, “The launch of the section is expected to directly benefit 80 million people and drive up Bangladesh’s economic growth by 1.5 percentage points.”
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday inaugurated the Dhaka-Bhanga section of the rail link between Dhaka and Jashore through the Padma Bridge.
She opened the rail route unveiling a plaque by pressing a button at the digital method at a civic rally at Mawa Railway Station in Munshiganj this morning as PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present.
"It is the day of fulfilling the dream to cross the Padma River by train," the prime minister said after inaugurating the rail service.
She said they have a target to link Bangladesh railway with the Trans Asian Railway.