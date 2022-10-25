Sheikh Hasina greets new UK PM Rishi Sunak

“It makes me happy to see a young Briton of South Asian heritage of your credentials and dynamism in this top leadership position,” she said, adding, “I wish your excellence in serving the British people and promoting peace worldwide shall be a testament to your visionary leadership.”

Sheikh Hasina said, “Bangladesh and the United Kingdom enjoy historic relations deeply rooted in our shared values of democracy, secularism, and tolerance”.

“Over time our robust cooperation in trade, investment and sustainable development has grown from strength to strength,” she said, adding, “On top of everything, the more vibrant Bangladesh-British Diaspora in the UK serves as the common treasure for developing the two countries.”