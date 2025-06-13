Transparency report: Govt sought Meta data on 3,771 accounts in 2024

In 2024, the Bangladesh government made requests to Meta for information on 3,771 user accounts, according to the company’s latest transparency report. While the total number is significant, data shows that such requests declined in the second half of the year following the change in government.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, also restricted access to 4,220 pieces of content in Bangladesh during the year. Meanwhile, Google received 5,827 content removal requests from the government over the same period.

Meta and Google release transparency reports biannually, disclosing government requests from around the world. The 2024 reports reveal that Bangladesh saw a higher volume of requests in the first half of the year—during the tenure of the Awami League government. That administration was ousted on 5 August following a mass uprising, after which the current interim government assumed office on 8 August.