Universal pension scheme to be rolled out from FY 2023-24

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said the government has planned to launch universal pension system from FY2023-24.

“The ‘Universal Pension Management Act, 2023’ has already been passed by Parliament. I hope, it will be possible to roll out the scheme from FY 2023-24,” he said while unveiling the national Budget FY20-23-24 in Jatiya Sangsad on Thursday.