Biman misses over 30pc of its flight schedule

More than 30 per cent of flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier, depart much later than its schedule.

Of them, international flights are delayed more.

This was found from a report prepared using one year’s flight data of Biman, starting from 8 July 2023. It found that up to 50-60 per cent of the international flights were delayed in several months of the year.

Relevant officials say how punctual an airline is, can be understood from its On-time Performance (OTP). Taking off within 15 minutes of the schedule of a flight is globally considered as not delayed.