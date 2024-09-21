Hasanat Abdullah: The ‘invincible' Awami 'godfather’ of land-grabbing

There is also an allegation against Hasanat of illegally grabbing a 30-decimal-land in the name of Gaurnadi Muktijoddha Smrity Pathagar (library). Some six traders at the Gaurnadi Super Market said a little portion of the land of the Gaurnadi Muktijoddha Smrity Pathagar was within the area of their business establishments.

Hasanat first recorded the land in his name and then claimed the ownership of the land in 2015. And then he claimed money from those traders saying he would record the land in their names. Later, they negotiated under AL leader Abul Hossain Molla’s negotiation and paid Tk 7 million to Hasanat. However, the former MP didn’t record the land in their names even after taking the money.

The former AL lawmaker also has allegations against him of selling lands to the government after forcefully registering it in his name from the locals.

Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding this, Kazi Zaman, assistant headmaster at the Chandshi Chandra Secondary School in Gaurnadi, said Hasanat forcefully recorded a 10-decimal-land in Chargadhatali mouza in the name of Muktijoddha Complex by picking up his father. His father had a cardiac arrest after this and eventually died on 22 January 2015 due to heart complications.

Kazi Zaman said, “Later, I learnt Hasanat pocketed a large sum from the government as compensation for the acquisition of the land. That's not all. He occupied another 64-decimal-land of ours in the same mouza by putting up a boundary wall around the land using the administration and his power.”

This correspondent tried to reach Awami League leader Abul Hossain Molla and BCL leader Lutfar Rahman over the phone for their comment on the allegations. But there was no response.