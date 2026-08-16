Dhaka seeks propitious environment for PM’s Delhi visit: Foreign ministry spokesperson

An environment propitious to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to India needs to be created. To this end, Bangladesh has urged the Indian authorities to swiftly return former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and other fugitive criminals under the bilateral extradition treaty, and to hand over to Bangladesh the alleged killers accused in the murder of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson AKM Shahidul Karim made the remarks at a press briefing on Sunday afternoon. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “We are waiting for their (India’s) response. Bangladesh and India have been in touch with each other for several weeks on the possibility of a bilateral visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.”