Bangladesh-India relations
Preparations underway for PM’s Delhi visit, date not finalised
Discussions are continuing between Bangladesh and India over an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to make a state visit to New Delhi.
India has already proposed possible dates for a two-day visit in the third week of this month. Bangladesh is now considering a date around that period instead. Both sides are looking at different dates between the third and fourth weeks of August.
Diplomatic sources in Dhaka familiar with preparations for the prime minister’s first visit to India gave Prothom Alo the information. Neither government had officially announced anything about the visit as of Saturday.
According to diplomatic sources, Bangladesh is seeking to create a “conducive environment” to move bilateral relations forward, with particular emphasis on resolving sensitive issues. India, meanwhile, is focusing on open discussions and cooperation on all outstanding matters.
Diplomatic sources in both countries said India had initially proposed 20-21 August for the visit. Following the proposal, Bangladeshi officials began preliminary preparations last week on instructions from the higher authorities.
According to diplomatic sources, Bangladesh is seeking to create a “conducive environment” to move bilateral relations forward, with particular emphasis on resolving sensitive issues. India, meanwhile, is focusing on open discussions and cooperation on all outstanding matters.
A source in Dhaka said the presidential election is scheduled for 20 August, followed by the swearing-in ceremony. The Bangladesh government is therefore considering whether the prime minister’s visit could instead take place on 22 and 23 August.
Meanwhile, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi returned to Dhaka on Friday afternoon after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. During his four-day visit, he conveyed Bangladesh’s message on bilateral relations to the Indian prime minister.
He also returned with instructions from Modi on taking forward the relationship, as well as a message for Bangladesh. However, as of Saturday, he had not met any representative of the Bangladesh government since returning from Delhi.
Although neither government has made an official announcement about the prime minister’s visit, officials on both sides have already begun preliminary preparations.
The extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has emerged as the biggest obstacle to improving relations between the two neighbouring countries. Diplomatic sources indicated that the issue is likely to receive particular attention during the upcoming visit.
Bangladesh is also expected to seek strong assurances from India that Sheikh Hasina’s political activities and public statements from India will be brought to an end.
Diplomatic sources said that beyond the political issues, the two countries have a wide-ranging bilateral relationship with several areas requiring priority attention. These include easing visa procedures to facilitate people-to-people movement, trade, investment, transit, energy, border management, sharing of waters of common rivers and regional security.
The renewal of the 1996 Ganges Water Sharing Treaty is also expected to receive particular attention, as the agreement is due to expire in December this year.
Although neither government has made an official announcement about the prime minister’s visit, officials on both sides have already begun preliminary preparations.