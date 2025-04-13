Stage for Pahela Baishakh celebration vandalised in Chattogram

A group of people vandalised the stage set up for Pahela Baishakh in Chattogram’s DC Hill this evening.

The attack was carried out around 7:15pm as a group of 40- 50 people took out a procession and vandalised the chairs and tables around the stage.

At that time, they warned that they would not allow holding the Pahela Baishakh programme on DC Hill until Sheikh Hasina was hanged.

The Bangla New Year programme is being held here under the banner of the Sammilito Pahela Baishakh Udjapan Parishad for 47th year. After the vandalism, the Parishad has decided not to hold the New Year programme at DC Hill this time. The Parishad alleges that the vandalism occurred due to the administration’s non-cooperation.