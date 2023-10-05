Hasina, Putin virtually join function as Rooppur power plant receives nuclear fuel

The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) today received the nuclear fuel to produce electricity at a function at its site as Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian president Vladimir Putin virtually joined it.

With the handing over of the radioactive fuel to Bangladesh authorities, the country became the 33rd nuclear fuel user in the world, while third in South Asia.

The certificate of fuel delivery was handed over to prime minister Sheikh Hasina on behalf of Russian president Vladimir Putin at prime minister’s official residence Ganobhaban as the premier joined the event virtually.

The model of the fuel assembly was handed over to science and technology minister Yeafesh Osman by ROSATOM director general Alexy Likhachev at the ceremony in RNPP site, Ishwardi, Pabna.