Two newly appointed SC judges take oath

The two newly appointed judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Farah Mahbub, took oath today, Tuesday morning.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath at Supreme Court Judges Lounge around 10:30 am.

Judges of both the divisions of the Supreme Court, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and other senior lawyers were present at the oath taking ceremony, among others. Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan conducted the ceremony.