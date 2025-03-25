Two newly appointed SC judges take oath
The two newly appointed judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Farah Mahbub, took oath today, Tuesday morning.
Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed administered the oath at Supreme Court Judges Lounge around 10:30 am.
Judges of both the divisions of the Supreme Court, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman, Supreme Court Bar Association President AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and other senior lawyers were present at the oath taking ceremony, among others. Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan conducted the ceremony.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin on 24 March appointed the two High Court judges as the justices for the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.
"The president made the appointment as per the Article 95 (1) of the constitution. The appointment will come into effect from the day they take oath of office," a gazette notification issued in this regard, said.
Born on 1 March, 1959, Justice AKM Asaduzzaman obtained his LLB (Hons) and LLM from Rajshahi University.
He was enrolled as an Advocate of the District Court on 5 September 1983, the High Court Division on 5 September1985 and the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on 25 October 2001.
Justice AKM Asaduzzaman was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court Division on 27 August 2003 and appointed Judge of the same Division on 23 August 2005.
He was elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on 25 March 2025.
Justice AKM Asaduzzaman attended the Commonwealth Secretariat South Asian Judges Regional Forum on "Economic and Financial Crime" at Kolombo in Sri Lanka from 13-15 May 2011.
Meanwhile, Justice Farah Mahbub born on 27 May 1966. She obtained her LL.B. (Hons) and LL.M. from the University of Dhaka.
She was enrolled as an Advocate of the District Court on 15 September 1992, the High Court Division on 9 April 1994, and the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court on 15 May 2002.
Justice Farah Mahbub was elevated as Additional Judge of the High Court Division on 23 August 2004 and appointed Judge of the same Division on 23 August 2006.
She was elevated to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh on 25 March 2025.
Justice Farah Mahbub participated in an International Conference held in South Korea, 2010.