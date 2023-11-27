We can't ignore the US: Foreign minister

When asked whether the government has compelled the West to maintain silence as they are not saying anything about the election now, AK Abdul Momen said, “What are you saying? How will we force them? There is no scope and we don’t have the power.”

Mentioning that those who are the friends of Bangladesh and give advice on different issues at different times, the foreign minister said, “If others have good advice for a fair election, we will receive that. We welcome it. We are not pundits. (But) we will not tolerate those who will interfere.”