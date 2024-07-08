PM Hasina leaves for China on four-day official visit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina left for China on a four-day bilateral visit today, Monday at the invitation of her Chinese counterpart.

The visit is believed to elevate the relations between Bangladesh and China to "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" from "strategic partnership".

A special flight (BG1701) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:05am.

The flight is scheduled to land at the Beijing Capital International Airport at 6:00 in the afternoon (Beijing time).

During her stay in Beijing from 8 to 11 July, the Bangladesh prime minister will have a meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping alongside a delegation level bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang on 10 July.