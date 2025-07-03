NSI, DGFI controlled the 2018 voting

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has admitted before the court that vote rigging took place in the 2018 parliamentary elections, including the stuffing of ballot boxes with sealed ballot papers the night before polling day.

In his statement to the court, he further said that various irregularities, including the ballot box stuffing, occurred due to the direct interference of the Awami League.

Nurul Huda claimed that he later realised that the entire electoral system was controlled by officials of the intelligence agencies National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI).

The 11th National Parliament elections were held on 30 December 2018. Immediately following the election, allegations of vote rigging became a subject of widespread discussion both within the country and abroad.