Recommendation for ensuring equal inheritance rights for women

The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission has recommended issuing an ordinance to ensure equal rights for women of all religions in matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance, through enacting a uniform family law.

The commission has suggested that, at the very least, steps should be taken to draft the law now and implement it on an optional basis for all communities.

To increase women’s representation through direct elections, the commission also recommended expanding the number of parliamentary seats to 600 and reserving 300 of those for women, to be filled through direct elections.

The Women’s Affairs Reform Commission submitted a report containing these and other detailed recommendations to Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government, at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday afternoon.

Following the submission, the head of the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission and other members presented the report in detail at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy on Sunday afternoon.

The report, titled “Identifying steps to eliminate discrimination against women in all spheres and at all levels and achieve equality between women and men”, includes recommendations such as establishing a permanent women’s affairs commission, preventing and redressing violence and harassment against women, recognising forced sexual intercourse within marriage as rape in criminal law, reforming existing rape laws to ensure justice for male and female victims, banning the use of misogynistic language and imagery in public communication, and launching social awareness programmes to promote respectful, dignified, and sensitive attitudes toward women.