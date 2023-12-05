Soaring income disparity a matter of concern: Binayak Sen

He further stated that a disparity regarding consumption has also increased. In 2022, the value of gini coefficient regarding consumption at the national level was 0.334, with 0.356 in cities and 0.291 in villages.

If the value of gini coefficient stands at 0, this suggests that complete equality exists in the society. If the value is 1, this suggests that the society is completely unequal.

When the value of gini coefficient crosses 0.50, this suggests that there exists high income disparity in the country. That means, Bangladesh has turned into a country with high income disparity.

The BIDS director general further said that existing social safety nets are not truly capable of facing this income disparity. That means this is not affecting the situation that much, remarked Binayak Sen.

