Soaring income disparity a matter of concern: Binayak Sen

Income disparity has been rising among the people of Bangladesh and this has turned into a matter of concern, said Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Director General Binayak Sen on Tuesday.
While addressing a programme, organised celebrating 63rd founding anniversary of International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b), Binayak Sen said the value of gini coefficient in the country now stands at 0.50. The value in the cities is 0.54 and in villages it is 0.45.
He further stated that a disparity regarding consumption has also increased. In 2022, the value of gini coefficient regarding consumption at the national level was 0.334, with 0.356 in cities and 0.291 in villages.
If the value of gini coefficient stands at 0, this suggests that complete equality exists in the society. If the value is 1, this suggests that the society is completely unequal.
When the value of gini coefficient crosses 0.50, this suggests that there exists high income disparity in the country. That means, Bangladesh has turned into a country with high income disparity.
The BIDS director general further said that existing social safety nets are not truly capable of facing this income disparity. That means this is not affecting the situation that much, remarked Binayak Sen.
