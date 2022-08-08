Truck fare increased by 20pc, vegetable price also on the rise

It was 12.00am and the vegetables laden trucks started arriving at Karwan Bazar’s wholesale market. Some carried sponge gourd, some pointed gourd while some others carried a collection of different vegetables.

Truck driver Abdul Momin brought various vegetables like ladies finger and bitter gourd from Bogura.

He told Prothom Alo that it took about 90 litres of diesel for his 3.5-ton truck to travel to and from Dhaka.

He had to spend Tk 10,260 to buy diesel as per new price fixed by the government, which is Tk 3,060 more than the day before.