Professor Saleemul Huq passes away

Climate expert professor Saleemul Huq passed away on Saturday night.
His family said he felt a pain in his heart at his Gulshan residence. He was immediately taken to the United Hospital where physicians declared him dead after check-up. He was 71.
Saleemul Huq left behind wife, a son and a daughter. His son Sakib Huq said his father's namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Gulshan Society Jame Masjid.
Saleemul Huq was born in 1952. He was director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD). ICCCAD expressed deep shock at his demise.
He was one of the top climate experts in the world. He has worked for the environment and climate change for three decades.
He was an external member of the newly formed scientific advisory council board of the United Nations.
Nature Journal published a list of influential persons who played significant roles leading to discussions in the arena of science. Saleemul Huq's name was included in the list of top 10.
Saleemul Huq worked in various important posts of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA).
He participated in all the climate conferences of the United Nations till now.
Saleemul Huq played an important role in preparing an assessment report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
The British government awarded Saleemul Huq with 'Officer of the Order of the British Empire'.
Northumbria University and Newcastle University of UK gave him D.Litt. degrees.
Over 100 articles of Saleemul Huq have been published in different international journals of the world on climate change.
The United Nations declared him as one of the important persons on climate affairs.