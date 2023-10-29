Professor Saleemul Huq passes away

Climate expert professor Saleemul Huq passed away on Saturday night.

His family said he felt a pain in his heart at his Gulshan residence. He was immediately taken to the United Hospital where physicians declared him dead after check-up. He was 71.

Saleemul Huq left behind wife, a son and a daughter. His son Sakib Huq said his father's namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Gulshan Society Jame Masjid.

Saleemul Huq was born in 1952. He was director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD). ICCCAD expressed deep shock at his demise.