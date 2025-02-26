Remand to Anisul nears 50 days, Mamun 90 days
Former law minister Anisul Huq has been placed on remand for 88 days in various cases and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on 88 days so far since their arrest, according to defence counsel.
The development came after Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court granted remand to Anisul Huq and Abdullah Al-Mamun in two separate cases on Wednesday.
Courts sources said police produced Anisul Huq and Abdullah Al-Mamun before the court in the Zehad Hossain murder case, filed with Jatrabari police station, seeking a 10-day remand to each.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court’s chief public prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi argued for the prosecution while the defence counsels appealed for a rejection to the remand plea.
Hearing both the sides, the court granted three days in remands to each of them.
Besides, the court also granted a three-day remand to Anisul Huq in a case filed over the killing of Swechasebak Dal activist Wasim.