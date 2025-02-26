Remand to Anisul nears 50 days, Mamun 90 days

Former law minister Anisul Huq has been placed on remand for 88 days in various cases and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on 88 days so far since their arrest, according to defence counsel.

The development came after Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court granted remand to Anisul Huq and Abdullah Al-Mamun in two separate cases on Wednesday.