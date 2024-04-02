Ron Haque Sikder, Rick Haque Sikder face money laundering lawsuits
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two cases against seven people, including Sikder Group managing director Ron Haque Sikder and former National Bank director Rick Haque Sikder on money laundering charges.
ACC director Benzir Ahmed filed two separate cases with the ACC integrated Dhaka-1 district office on Monday.
Ron Haque Sikder and Rick Haque Sikder face allegations of laundering Tk 710 million under the Money Laundering Act.
ACC public relations officer Md Aktarul Islam confirmed Prothom Alo about the matter.
According to the case statement, Ron Haque spent nearly 50 million taka beyond limit using seven credit cards while staying abroad. He cleared the loan upon returning home. Through this he laundered money, the statement added.
Former National Bank executive vice-president Mahfuzur Rahman, former managing directors Shah Abdul Bari and Chowdhury Moshtak Ahmed, former additional managing directors A Wadud and ASM Bulbul helped Ron in the laundering, it added.
Meanwhile, the ACC accused Rick Haque of spending 26.3 million taka beyond limit using credit cards abroad from 2017 to 2021. In this way, he laundered money from the country.