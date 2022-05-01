Wages and dues are the main bones of contention

Other than in Dhaka, employees of various factories and establishments all over the country have submitted complaints to DIFE. In the 2020-21 fiscal, 5,236 complaints have been lodged from all over the country. However, the department was unable to clarify separately how many complaints were made in different categories. The officials of the department said that most of the complaints from all over the country concerned the issue of wages.

Today, 1 May, marks the historic May Day. It is a day with a vision of all exploitation and deprivation faced by workers coming to an end. On this occasion, workers and labour leaders have said the problems are far more than the number of complaints lying with DIFE. Generally speaking, the workers and employees only resort to DIFE after their jobs are terminated. Even if they are treated unfairly while in service, they do not complain in fear of losing their jobs.