WB approves $200m for Bangladesh to access safe water

“Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in providing access to basic water supply to all and end open-defecation. However the quality of water and sanitation and the link between safe water and sanitation and human capital development remains a challenge,” said Mercy Tembon, World Bank country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“This project will provide clean water and sanitation services that will reduce diarrheal diseases, improve nutrition, health, and reduce stunting among children under five, and especially benefit those in vulnerable groups. This will help the country reduce poverty and accelerate economic growth,” she said.

In rural areas, the release said only about 3 per cent of households had piped water connections in 2017. In addition to investing in large and small piped schemes, the project will facilitate loans for households to improve their water and sanitation facilities and for local WASH entrepreneurs to expand their business.

Furthermore, to ensure the quality and sustainability of the piped water schemes and fecal sludge management, the project will train the local entrepreneurs.

In crowded public spaces—such as markets, bus stations and community clinics—the project will set up about 2,514 handwashing stations with overhead tanks for running water, drainage, and sanitation facilities, which will be equipped with soaps.

“Bangladesh is among the most vulnerable countries to climate change impacts. Extreme weather events and climate change affect the WASH sector by reducing drinking water quality and availability,” said Rokeya Ahmed, World Bank senior water specialist and team leader for the project.

“The project will build climate-resilient water and sanitation facilities and improve fecal sludge management to reduce contamination of surface water and groundwater,” added the World Bank official.