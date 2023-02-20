PM Hasina sets example by making Ganabhaban a farmhouse: Secretary

According to Ganabhaban sources, almost half of the total quantity of onions cultivated inside Ganabhaban was harvested on Sunday (19 February). It yielded 1840 kg of onions worth about Tk 60,000 to Tk 70,000. More than 2,000 kg of onions will be available in the rest of the land.
PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim said the prime minister has been urging the people of the country to grow crops on every inch of land to face the global food crisis. “In continuation of this, she herself brought every inch of land of Ganabhaban courtyard under production and set a unique example by making his call to the people a reality,” he said.
Hasina cultivated various types of rice; cauliflower, cabbage, red cabbage, spinach and coriander, broccoli, tomato, gourd, beans, and almost all kinds of winter vegetables in Ganabhaban.
Besides, she cultivated beehives in mustard fields, turmeric, pepper, bay leaves and various spices there.
Among the fruits, mango, jackfruit, banana, litchi, plum, dragon, strawberry are grown inside the Ganabhaban compound.
Apart from this, different types of flowers including roses, sunflowers and marigolds are being grown there.
As the head of the government, Hasina usually spends a busy day but she also looks after the farming and harvesting at her residential complex whenever she gets time, according to sources.
She farms different types of fish, including rui, katal, tilapia, and chital, and even pearls in the pond of Ganabhaban. She enjoys fishing in the lake inside Ganabhaban compound.
The sources said the PM distributes these essential items among the employees at Ganabhaban, as well as the poor people, reserving only a small portion for herself.