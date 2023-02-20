PM Hasina sets example by making Ganabhaban a farmhouse: Secretary

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has set a glaring example of how to utilise every inch of land to boost food production to offset the possible food crisis by making her official residence Ganabhaban as a farmhouse.

The PM has repeatedly been calling upon the people not to leave even a single inch of arable land uncultivated amid global crisis. But she has not only urged the people to increase food production, but also show how to grow food in the lands inside her house.

Hasina, also the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, is cultivating different varieties of rice, vegetables, flowers, fruits, honey and fish alongside rearing ducks, pigeons and cows in the large courtyard of Ganabhaban. She also cultivated onions, sesame and mustard.