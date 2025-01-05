Economist Anisur Rahman no more

Professor Anisur Rahman, eminent Bangladeshi economist, educator, researcher and Tagore exponent, passed away in a Dhaka hospital on Sunday.

He was 91.

The former Professor and Chairman at the Department of Economics at Dhaka University and a member of Bangladesh’s first Planning Commission, passed away while receiving treatment for pneumonia, according to multiple sources.

His body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday for public homage and then will be taken to the Segunbagicha Jame Masjid for the namaj-e-janaza. After the janaza, Professor Rahman will be taken to his ancestral home at Netrokona and will be buried there, according to Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB)