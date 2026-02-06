Advisers approve 6 ordinances, VAT relief on LP gas

Besides, the Council approved a proposal to exempt 7.5 per cent VAT on locally produced LP gas at the production and trader levels, as well as a 2 per cent advance tax on imports, while imposing only a 7.5 per cent VAT at the import stage.

Alam said the overall tax burden on LP gas will be reduced, which is expected to further lower LP gas prices in the domestic market.

The Council also approved another proposal to establish the Urban Safety and Resilience Institute (USRI) Bangladesh as a public trust under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.

Although the name of the institution may be changed in the future, the Press Secretary said the proposal to establish it has been approved.

The Advisers approved a proposal to fix office hours during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.