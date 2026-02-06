Advisers approve 6 ordinances, VAT relief on LP gas
The Council of Advisers in its meeting on Thursday approved six ordinances and three proposals and reviewed the performance of the interim government since its formation in August 2024.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy, saying the Council discussed a number of agenda items and granted the approvals.
The Council gave the final approval to the draft ordinances of the Workplace and Educational Institutions Ordinance 2026, the Domestic Violence Prevention Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Gas (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the Postal Service Ordinance 2026, the Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation Ordinance 2026, and the Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award Trust (Amendment) Ordinance 2026.
Alam said following the approval of the Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award Trust (Amendment) Ordinance 2026, the name of the award will be changed to the National Agriculture Award.
Besides, the Council approved a proposal to exempt 7.5 per cent VAT on locally produced LP gas at the production and trader levels, as well as a 2 per cent advance tax on imports, while imposing only a 7.5 per cent VAT at the import stage.
Alam said the overall tax burden on LP gas will be reduced, which is expected to further lower LP gas prices in the domestic market.
The Council also approved another proposal to establish the Urban Safety and Resilience Institute (USRI) Bangladesh as a public trust under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works.
Although the name of the institution may be changed in the future, the Press Secretary said the proposal to establish it has been approved.
The Advisers approved a proposal to fix office hours during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.