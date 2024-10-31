HC scraps another case of Khaleda, Tarique to be benefited in another case

The High Court has scrapped a case filed against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on allegations of carrying out sabotage activities.

The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain delivered this verdict by announcing the rule absolute on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by the BNP chairperson.

With this, the High Court scrapped a total of 12 cases against Khaleda Zia within a short period of time.