HC scraps another case of Khaleda, Tarique to be benefited in another case
The High Court has scrapped a case filed against Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on allegations of carrying out sabotage activities.
The bench of Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Syed Enayet Hossain delivered this verdict by announcing the rule absolute on Thursday after hearing a petition filed by the BNP chairperson.
With this, the High Court scrapped a total of 12 cases against Khaleda Zia within a short period of time.
The bench also scrapped a sedition case against the Ekushey TV chairman, Abdus Salam, following the hearing of a petition filed by the plaintiff.
According to a lawyer concerned with the case, the acting chairman of BNP, Tarique Rahman, will also be benefitted by the High Court decision.
Tarique, others to be benefitted
In the sedition case, charge sheets were submitted against four people – Tarique Rahman, Abdus Salam, journalist Kanak Sarwar and Mahathir Faruki – on 3 August 2016.
In 2017, Abdus Salam filed a petition, seeking cancellation of the case. Following initial hearing, the High Court issued a rule on 6 December and stayed the case.
The final hearing on the petition took place today, Thursday, and it was followed by the verdict.
Lawyer Shahdeen Malik and Tayeb-ul Islam stood for Abdus Salam, while deputy attorney general Jashim Sarker represented the state.
Sub-inspector Borhan Uddin filed the case with the Tejgaon police station on 8 January 2015.