Govt urges foreigners to collect legal documents by 31 Jan

The home ministry on Tuesday urged the foreigners, who have been staying in Bangladesh illegally, to collect necessary legal documents by 31 January.

A precautionary notice signed by Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for Home Affairs Md Khoda Box Chowdhury today said legal action will be taken against those who fail to comply by the deadline.

According to the notice, there are many foreign nationals who have been staying in Bangladesh without valid documents. Those who won’t be able to collect necessary valid documents for staying or working in Bangladesh within January 31st, actions would be taken against them under the Foreigners Act-1946.