Month of mourning begins

August, the month when Bangladesh lost its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, has begun.

A group of disgruntled army officers killed the nation's founding father along with most of his family members on 15 August, 1975.

The 15 August carnage is the ugliest chapter of the nation's history as the self-confessed killers not only assassinate the nation's founding father alone but also many others.