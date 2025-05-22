National election should be held by December

Regarding the recent discussion on transferring operational control of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chattogram port to foreign entities, General Waker-Uz-Zaman said such a decision requires input from both the public and political leaders. It should be done by a political government.

Over the ongoing reforms, he said he has no idea about what reforms are being carried out or how, since these issues were not consulted with him.

He urged all to cooperate so that the people can celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha in a safe and joyful environment.