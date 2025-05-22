Army chief at Officers’ Address
National election should be held by December
Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman has said the next national election should be held by December. He noted that his stance on elections remains unchanged, and it is the right of an elected government to determine the country’s future course.
The army chief made the statement during an Officers’ Address programme in the Dhaka cantonment on Wednesday. Officers of different ranks stationed in Dhaka attended the programme in person, while many joined virtually.
Alongside the topic of elections, a range of current issues, including the humanitarian corridor, port operations, and national reforms, were discussed in the programme, according to multiple officers who were present there.
Corridor issue
Responding to a question about discussions on facilitating a humanitarian corridor to the Rakhine state in Myanmar, General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the decision on a humanitarian corridor should come from an elected government and must follow the due process. Here, national interest should be prioritised, and any action should safeguard the national interest. Whatever is done, it should be through a political consensus.
Mob violence
The army chief delivered a firm message against mob violence. He stated that the army is going to adopt a stricter stance over the law and order situation. Chaos or violence under the guise of united people will no longer be tolerated.
Chattogram port
Regarding the recent discussion on transferring operational control of the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chattogram port to foreign entities, General Waker-Uz-Zaman said such a decision requires input from both the public and political leaders. It should be done by a political government.
Over the ongoing reforms, he said he has no idea about what reforms are being carried out or how, since these issues were not consulted with him.
He urged all to cooperate so that the people can celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha in a safe and joyful environment.
In his speech, General Waker-Uz-Zaman reaffirmed that the Bangladesh Army will never engage in any activities that could compromise national sovereignty. He instructed the army personnel at all levels to remain neutral and to carry out their electoral duties with honesty and integrity.
He concluded by thanking all army men for their service in the evolving situation, and said, “We are cooperating with the interim government, and will continue it.”