We are not sitting idle: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the commodity prices in the world market became unstable due the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the aftermath of this war.

She said the prices of some products have also gone up in the country as a result of it, referring to the abnormal price spiral of fuel alongside sharp rise of fares internationally.

“But, we are not sitting idle. We are trying our best to bring relief to the lives of the common people,” Sheikh Hasina said while addressing the nation this evening on the eve of Pohela Boishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year.

She mentioned that arrangements were there to provide some essential commodities at affordable prices with subsidy to about 10 million (1 crore) families through TCB during the current holy month of Ramadan.